Short Interest in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Grows By 8.6%

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the January 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 664,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.36.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

NYSE ACRE traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $7.43. 396,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,827. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $194,717.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,312.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $194,717.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,312.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $61,079.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,270.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 40.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

