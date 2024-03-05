Short Interest in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Declines By 5.3%

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the January 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 890,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AVB. Wolfe Research downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.34.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:AVB traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.37. The company had a trading volume of 447,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,510. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

