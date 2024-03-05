Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Expands By 20.1%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the January 31st total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth $56,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 43.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1,852.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 138,029 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

BBDO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.53. 8,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,952. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

