Short Interest in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Rises By 20.9%

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the January 31st total of 926,500 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on B shares. StockNews.com raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on B

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group

Barnes Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 418.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 470.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE B traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.93. The company had a trading volume of 87,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,484. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 116.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Barnes Group has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $43.65.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.46%.

About Barnes Group

(Get Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.