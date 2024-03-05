Short Interest in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Drops By 5.5%

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,600 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the January 31st total of 423,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 656,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Beneficient Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of BENF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,678. Beneficient has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($10.24) million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Beneficient

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beneficient

In other news, Director Peter T. Cangany, Jr. purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.26 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BENF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beneficient during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,022,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beneficient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Beneficient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beneficient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Beneficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

About Beneficient

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

