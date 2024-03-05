Short Interest in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Declines By 13.5%

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,100 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the January 31st total of 196,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Biodesix Trading Down 1.9 %

BDSX opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Biodesix has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDSX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biodesix

In other Biodesix news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 34,682 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $66,589.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,860.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,128 shares of company stock valued at $173,035. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Biodesix by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Biodesix by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biodesix in the first quarter valued at $38,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Biodesix by 151.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

