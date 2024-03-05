Short Interest in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Decreases By 5.5%

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the January 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
A number of analysts have recently commented on BIVI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut BioVie from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of BioVie from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th.
NASDAQ BIVI traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. 6,114,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48. BioVie has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39.
BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
