Short Interest in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Decreases By 5.5%

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the January 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIVI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut BioVie from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of BioVie from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BioVie by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BioVie by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BioVie by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in BioVie during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioVie by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 37,152 shares during the period. 5.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIVI traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. 6,114,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48. BioVie has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

