Short Interest in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Rises By 21.6%

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,250,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the January 31st total of 8,430,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 574.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CM. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

CM traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.82. 2,629,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $48.98.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6634 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

