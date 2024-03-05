Short Interest in Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Expands By 21.0%

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cepton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPTN. Westerly Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cepton by 492.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 3,325,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cepton by 625.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cepton by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cepton by 420.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 423,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cepton in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cepton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Cepton Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CPTN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 21,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,203. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. Cepton has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.11.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

