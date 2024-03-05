Short Interest in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Rises By 22.5%

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the January 31st total of 4,040,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,555.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,586.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,555.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,588 shares of company stock worth $4,161,354. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,052,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,688,000 after buying an additional 257,515 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,022,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,735,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,561,000 after purchasing an additional 40,665 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $539,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.77.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

