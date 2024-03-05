Short Interest in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Grows By 21.2%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,340,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the January 31st total of 24,210,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLF has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Argus cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

CLF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.22. 5,780,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,872,115. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.02.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

