Short Interest in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Expands By 22.2%

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Clough Global Opportunities Fund

In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,442.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLO. UBS Group AG increased its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,821. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

(Get Free Report)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.