Short Interest in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Increases By 22.3%

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the January 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 811,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNO Financial Group news, CAO John R. Kline sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $155,841.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,241.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $86,843.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,437,705.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John R. Kline sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $155,841.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $328,853. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,739,000 after buying an additional 626,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,422,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,203,000 after buying an additional 198,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,544,000 after buying an additional 102,569 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 48.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,332,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,551,000 after buying an additional 1,413,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,342,000 after purchasing an additional 95,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE CNO opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $28.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.03.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

