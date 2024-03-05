Short Interest in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Rises By 8.4%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,053,700 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the January 31st total of 971,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 234.2 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 4.9 %

COCSF traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.