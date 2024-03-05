Short Interest in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Decreases By 13.5%

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,200 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the January 31st total of 459,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 141,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Up 0.6 %

CVGI stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Commercial Vehicle Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 66,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 711,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.