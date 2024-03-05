Short Interest in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Increases By 22.7%

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 28,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 114,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $30.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on EBMT

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.