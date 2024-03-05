Short Interest in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Declines By 5.4%

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the January 31st total of 4,600,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,655.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 12.2% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 279,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,894,000 after acquiring an additional 193,850 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $751,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,747. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $76.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.