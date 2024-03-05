Short Interest in EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Drops By 12.2%

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the January 31st total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 505.0 days.
EMS-CHEMIE Price Performance
Shares of EMSHF stock remained flat at $708.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. EMS-CHEMIE has a 12-month low of $652.00 and a 12-month high of $802.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $750.20 and a 200-day moving average of $714.38.
About EMS-CHEMIE
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EMS-CHEMIE
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for EMS-CHEMIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMS-CHEMIE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.