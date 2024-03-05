Short Interest in EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Drops By 12.2%

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the January 31st total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 505.0 days.

EMS-CHEMIE Price Performance

Shares of EMSHF stock remained flat at $708.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. EMS-CHEMIE has a 12-month low of $652.00 and a 12-month high of $802.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $750.20 and a 200-day moving average of $714.38.

Get EMS-CHEMIE alerts:

About EMS-CHEMIE

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high-performance polyamide granulate. Its Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells fibers, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns for technical and textile applications, powder coatings, and reactive diluents.

Receive News & Ratings for EMS-CHEMIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMS-CHEMIE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.