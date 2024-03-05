Short Interest in Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Decreases By 11.2%

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the January 31st total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXXRF remained flat at $109.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154. Exor has a 1 year low of $74.19 and a 1 year high of $110.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.89.

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses worldwide. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand.

