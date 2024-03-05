Short Interest in FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Drops By 10.0%

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the January 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 226.0 days.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FLIDF remained flat at $41.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $50.45.

Get FLSmidth & Co. A/S alerts:

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, SSAMESA, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including precious metals, gravity concentrator service, audits and training, gas analysis and emissions monitoring services, liner profiling and scanning, kiln, packing and dispatching equipment, air pollution control, pneumatic conveying, gear, technical advisory, electrical and automation audits, mine planning, feeding and dosing equipment, and other services for the mining and cement industries.

Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.