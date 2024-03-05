Short Interest in FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Drops By 10.0%

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the January 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 226.0 days.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FLIDF remained flat at $41.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $50.45.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FLSmidth & Co. A/S
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.