Short Interest in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Drops By 13.6%

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the January 31st total of 5,960,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 951,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.
NASDAQ FTRE opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. Fortrea has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.
Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.
