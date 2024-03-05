Short Interest in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Drops By 13.6%

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the January 31st total of 5,960,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 951,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

NASDAQ FTRE opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. Fortrea has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fortrea from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

