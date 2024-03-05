Short Interest in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Grows By 21.1%

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 28,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Frequency Electronics in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in Frequency Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

FEIM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.63. 153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,701. The company has a market cap of $100.13 million, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.46. Frequency Electronics has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $11.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter.

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

