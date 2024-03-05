Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Rises By 23.0%

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,266,300 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the January 31st total of 5,096,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,221.9 days.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GPFOF opened at C$3.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.36. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 1 year low of C$1.88 and a 1 year high of C$3.23.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers automotive credit, medical expenses, and personal and business online banking services, as well as provides insurance products. Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB.

