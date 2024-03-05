Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Rises By 23.0%

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,266,300 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the January 31st total of 5,096,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,221.9 days.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GPFOF opened at C$3.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.36. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 1 year low of C$1.88 and a 1 year high of C$3.23.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile
