Short Interest in Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Drops By 5.6%

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.2 days.

Grupo Herdez Stock Performance

GUZOF remained flat at C$2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.45. Grupo Herdez has a 1-year low of C$2.06 and a 1-year high of C$2.86.

Grupo Herdez Company Profile

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. It provides mushrooms, vegetable juices, mayonnaise, honey, mustard, moles, tomato puree, jams, pastas, homemade sauces, ice creams, tea, soy sauce, tuna, coffee, spices, pasta sauces, hot sauces, ketchup, canned chilies, vegetables, olives, nopalitos, guacamole, sauces, enchilada sauces, taco sauce, chiles, tortillas, mayonnaise, marmalades, and organic products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, Yemina, Carlota, ChiChi's, Don Miguel, Nutrisa, Nestlé Ice Cream, Cielito Dear Coffee, and Moyo brands.

