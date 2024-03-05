Short Interest in Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Drops By 5.6%

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.2 days.
Grupo Herdez Stock Performance
GUZOF remained flat at C$2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.45. Grupo Herdez has a 1-year low of C$2.06 and a 1-year high of C$2.86.
Grupo Herdez Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Herdez
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Herdez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Herdez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.