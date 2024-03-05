Short Interest in Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Drops By 9.9%

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,306,100 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the January 31st total of 2,558,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,765.3 days.
Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance
Shares of HRGLF stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 655. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16.
About Hargreaves Lansdown
