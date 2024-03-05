Short Interest in Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Drops By 9.9%

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,306,100 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the January 31st total of 2,558,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,765.3 days.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

Shares of HRGLF stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 655. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

