Short Interest in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Declines By 9.1%

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the January 31st total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 721,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $141,371.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,520.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,812. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,346,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,619,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,473,000 after purchasing an additional 104,084 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after purchasing an additional 244,868 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 19.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,659,000 after purchasing an additional 907,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,816,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,820,000 after purchasing an additional 65,809 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HQY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

NASDAQ HQY traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $81.91. 90,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,181. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.59.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.63 million. Research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

