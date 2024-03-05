Short Interest in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Expands By 13.6%

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the second quarter worth about $472,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCVI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.40. 1,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,801. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.47.

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

