Short Interest in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Expands By 18.2%

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 66,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 88,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HEPA traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,869. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $20.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEPA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 27,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,984,000. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HEPA

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.