Short Interest in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Rises By 16.2%

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,600 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 226,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICF International

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $666,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,583.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $666,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,583.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $372,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,938.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,483. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get ICF International alerts:

Institutional Trading of ICF International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 27.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ICF International by 14.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ICF International in the second quarter valued at $114,000. First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in ICF International in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in ICF International in the third quarter valued at $277,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Sidoti downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on ICF International from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ICF International

ICF International Price Performance

ICFI traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,405. ICF International has a 12 month low of $104.19 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.87.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $478.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.75 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICF International will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.