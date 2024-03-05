Short Interest in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Decreases By 16.5%

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,160,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the January 31st total of 20,560,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27 and a beta of 2.14. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 178.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,577 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,398,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,241,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,825 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,054.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

