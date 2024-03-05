Short Interest in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Drops By 13.5%

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,350,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the January 31st total of 13,120,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.67. 905,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,561. Samsara has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $36.91. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on IOT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 80,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $2,710,739.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,023,403.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $341,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 254,054 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 80,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $2,710,739.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,993 shares in the company, valued at $13,023,403.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,965,207 shares of company stock valued at $65,832,048 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,586,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,398,000 after buying an additional 1,166,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,260,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,379,000 after buying an additional 917,389 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Samsara by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,841,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,421,000 after buying an additional 2,425,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Samsara by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,073,000 after buying an additional 320,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,959,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,445,000 after purchasing an additional 731,963 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

