Shutterstock (SSTK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/29/2024 – Shutterstock was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/29/2024 – Shutterstock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Shutterstock is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Shutterstock had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Shutterstock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Shutterstock was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shutterstock Price Performance

SSTK traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,354. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average is $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.10. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $41,858.52. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,018,940 shares in the company, valued at $551,718,325.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $41,858.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,018,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,718,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,543 shares of company stock worth $2,477,717. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

