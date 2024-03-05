Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Sientra Trading Down 18.7 %

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $0.17 on Friday. Sientra has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $2.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31.

Institutional Trading of Sientra

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 230.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 26,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

