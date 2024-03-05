SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Shares Gap Up to $5.38

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.38, but opened at $5.50. SilverCrest Metals shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 411,113 shares.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $799.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILV. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.