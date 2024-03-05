Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.23.

SIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

SIX stock opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.65 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $292.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.42 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 151.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 321,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 193,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 21.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after buying an additional 212,655 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 478,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 586.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 207,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 177,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $4,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

