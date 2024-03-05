Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) PT Raised to $30.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.23.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $26.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $292.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.42 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.73%. Analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 18,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

