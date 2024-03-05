SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock Price Down 4.7%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.24. 155,989 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 413,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKYT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SkyWater Technology
SkyWater Technology Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWater Technology
In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,447,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,578,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,447,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,578,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 18,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $190,079.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,114.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 538,985 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,163. Corporate insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 26.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SkyWater Technology Company Profile
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SkyWater Technology
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.