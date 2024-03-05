SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock Price Down 4.7%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.24. 155,989 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 413,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKYT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $537.08 million, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 4.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54.

In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,447,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,578,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,447,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,578,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 18,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $190,079.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,114.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 538,985 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,163. Corporate insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 26.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

