Sleep Country Canada (ZZZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.55 per share for the quarter.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Down 1.1 %

ZZZ stock opened at C$28.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.54. The company has a market cap of C$984.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.90. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$21.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.29.

Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 37.85%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 19,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.59, for a total value of C$501,128.97. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.67.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

