SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $2.63. SmartRent shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 721,329 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). SmartRent had a negative net margin of 24.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $60.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $3.40 to $3.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartRent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMRT. Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in SmartRent during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SmartRent during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SmartRent by 693.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in SmartRent by 3,553.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SmartRent by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent Stock Down 10.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.02.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Articles

