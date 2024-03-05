Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises about 3.4% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 8.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.8% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.5% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $253,940.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,893,699.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 506,164 shares of company stock valued at $103,676,541. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW

Snowflake Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $10.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,040,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,038,425. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.56 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The firm has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of -69.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.87.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.