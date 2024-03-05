Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SQM. TheStreet cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of SQM traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.48. 403,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,959. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.68.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $184,773,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 688.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,006,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,618,000 after purchasing an additional 878,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,549,000 after purchasing an additional 831,423 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,626,000 after purchasing an additional 747,037 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after purchasing an additional 730,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

