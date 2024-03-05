Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of SQM stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.48. The stock had a trading volume of 403,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,959. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 37.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $184,773,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 688.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,006,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,618,000 after buying an additional 878,933 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,549,000 after buying an additional 831,423 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,626,000 after buying an additional 747,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after buying an additional 730,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

