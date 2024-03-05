Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $48.13, but opened at $46.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares last traded at $45.51, with a volume of 429,395 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SQM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

