Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $20.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 486.21% from the stock’s current price.
Solaris Resources Stock Performance
Solaris Resources stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. 7,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,855. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53. Solaris Resources has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $5.57.
Solaris Resources Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Solaris Resources
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.