Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $20.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 486.21% from the stock’s current price.

Solaris Resources Stock Performance

Solaris Resources stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. 7,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,855. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53. Solaris Resources has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $5.57.

Solaris Resources Company Profile

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

