SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Gap Down to $3.34

Shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $3.23. SOS shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 122,233 shares trading hands.

SOS Stock Down 7.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOS

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SOS by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,130,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 344,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SOS by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 167,272 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SOS by 28.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 91,536 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SOS during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SOS by 28.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 37,624 shares in the last quarter.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

Featured Stories

