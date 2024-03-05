SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Down 12.3%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) dropped 12.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.94. Approximately 25,362,405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 47,096,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOUN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on SoundHound AI from $3.60 to $5.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.66.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 11.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 8,707.83%. The company’s revenue was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 70,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $154,215.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 70,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $154,215.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 23,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $50,806.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 775,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,801.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,448 shares of company stock worth $1,073,608. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 520.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

