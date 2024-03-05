Sourceless (STR) Price Up 32.7% This Week

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sourceless has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $197.71 million and $10,009.69 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00016175 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00023609 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001309 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,268.18 or 1.00137693 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.29 or 0.00153868 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007994 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

STR is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01013544 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $11,338.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

