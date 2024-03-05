SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,248,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183,435 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $311,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,409. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average is $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.98 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

