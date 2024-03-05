Spell Token Market Cap Hits $144.18 Million (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Spell Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Spell Token has a market capitalization of $144.18 million and $81.13 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spell Token has traded up 43.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Spell Token

Spell Token was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Spell Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spell Token (SPELL) is the utility token of the Spell protocol, which enables permissionless lending and borrowing of crypto assets. SPELL token is used for governance, staking rewards, liquidity mining, and fee discounts. It allows users to participate in decision-making processes and earn rewards for supporting the protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

