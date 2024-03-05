Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities upgraded Spin Master from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC dropped their target price on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.63.

TOY stock opened at C$31.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.88. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$31.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

